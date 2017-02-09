By







Janice Margaret (Sue) Lloyd Hutchings, was the youngest born to Alexander Lloyd and Edna Johnson Lloyd in Pioche, NV on April 15, 1922. Sue, as she preferred to be called, graduated from Pioche High school on May 22, 1940, and then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to attend stenographer school. She met and married Thomas Lowell Hutchings from Beaver, Utah on January 30, 1942. On March 14, 1943, Thomas, affectionately nicknamed “Speed”, and Sue Hutchings gave birth to the “Twins,” Thomas Lloyd Hutchings and John Alexander Hutchings.

Speed and Sue resided in Pioche with the twins until 1956 when Speed was appointed the labor commissioner for the Nevada Industrial Commission, which prompted a move to the state’s capital of Carson City, NV. While Sue was living in Carson City, she attended beauty school in Reno, NV. Sue and Speed moved to Las Vegas, NV for a year in 1968, but an appointing by Governor Paul Laxalt brought Speed and Sue back to Carson City, NV later that year. Finally in 1971, the couple moved back to Pioche, NV where Sue and Speed bought and ran The Hutchings Motel and Store. Sue ran the little store at the Hutchings Motel from 1972 until 1985 when it was converted into an extra motel room.

Sue was married to Thomas Lowell (Speed) Hutchings till his passing in 1974 and never remarried, becoming the sole proprietor and manager of the Hutchings Motel in Pioche, NV. Those that stayed there would be affectionately told by Sue when renting a room, “The key is under the doormat and leave the money in the Bible for the room”. Sue loved Jesus and was a long standing member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Pioche, NV. Sue was a vibrant woman with a larger than life personality; she loved to visit with friends and family affectionately saying, “Sit down and tell me a pack of lies”. She passed quietly of natural causes on January 13, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Edna Lloyd, her brother Johnson W. Lloyd, her sister Betty Heidenreich, husband Thomas L. Hutchings, son John A. Hutchings and great granddaughter Taylar Rose Mary Hutchings.

She is survived by her son Thomas L. Hutchings, granddaughter Laura Baker, grandsons Paul L. Hutchings and Scott L. Hutchings, great grandsons Brandon Shimkovsky, Nathan J. Hutchings, Hunter C. Hutchings, great granddaughters Andrea Baker, Mackenzie Baker, and Reece Hutchings. Also surviving her are nephews John Lloyd, nieces Neva Wilcox, Betty Herold, Ann Henderson, and Alexis Hansen and numerous great nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on May 28, 2017 at the Christ Episcopal Church in Pioche, NV at 11 a.m.