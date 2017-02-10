Lincoln girls split final two home games

By







The Lincoln County High School girls basketball team experienced a win and a loss during their final home games of the season.

The Lynx beat Laughlin in a low scoring game on Saturday, but lost a tough one-point game against first place Needles the night before.

Lincoln started the game a little slow against Needles, but luckily so did the Mustangs. Both teams finished the first period with only six points. They were just getting the feel for each other.

In the second period, the game got interesting. Both teams kicked up the offensive pace and were able to put more points on the board. At the half, Lincoln was only down by one.

In the third period, the Lynx took control. The team started sharing the ball more and found the open person. Junior guard Brynlee Wadsworth finished the game with nine points and six assists. More than a few were to fellow junior guard Kailey Kelley who had 14 points. Lincoln took a four-point lead into the final quarter.

Everything went cold in the final eight minutes of play. The managed eight points in the quarter. Needles strung together a series of scores to pull ahead and hang on for a 46-45 win.

Preslee Murch led Needles with 17 points.

It’s been a struggle for the Lynx to find baskets in the fourth period this year. The team hopes to remedy that as it preps for the playoffs.

The Laughlin game looked like it was going to be neck and neck early, but Lincoln caught fire in the second period, expanding a one-point first quarter lead to 15 at halftime.

The second half wasn't as intense as the first, but Lincoln was still able to stay ahead and take a 41-30 win.

Freshman guard/forward Sadie Soderborg led all scorers with 18 points. Wadworth had 12.

Teresa Chapa had 16 points for Laughlin.

Lincoln (16-8 overall, 12-3 league) sits secure with the third seed in the 2A Southern League. The team heads down to Las Vegas tonight for a game against second-place Agassi Prep (16-3, 13-1).

The league playoffs are Feb. 17-18 at Durango High School in Las Vegas. The top four teams get in. Lincoln will face the No. 2 team, which will either be Agassi Prep or Needles.

Laughlin is currently in fourth place at 11-9, 8-7.