Pahranagat girls clinch league title

Two wins in league games last weekend gave the Pahranagat Valley girls their seventh league title in the last eight years.

On Friday, Madalyn Taylor had a game high 19 points leading the team in a win over Tonopah 55-32, and on Saturday the junior forward was again the leading scorer in a 51-26 win over Beatty.

It wasn’t the game everyone may have expected between teams that were tied for the league lead, because Pahranagat seemed to handle the Hornets fairly well. “I knew that Beatty was going to come ready to play,” said Pahranagat coach Amy Huntsman, “that they would be quick and scrappy, but I believed in us and I believe in what we are doing and how we are peaking.”

The Panthers took had a 26-17 lead at halftime. “We started to warm up the second half,” Huntsman said, “getting the baskets we needed.” Pahranagat outscored Beatty 25-9 in the second half.

She said, “We did a nice job on the defensive boards this game getting ourselves in good position. And Madi (Taylor) has learned that when she runs the floor we get her the ball on the break. She’s been really good at getting up and down the floor and getting in position.”

Taylor had 12 points to lead the Panthers. Alyson Egbert scored 10 and the girls were 14-for-24 (58 percent) at the foul line. Alexia Gil had 12 points for the Hornets.

Beatty (8-4, 5-1) fell into second place with Round Mountain (13-6, 5-1) and the two play tonight in Beatty.

On Tuesday this week, the Lady Panthers had a non-league meeting with two-time defending 2A state champion White Pine and lost 51-42.

Shayla Leavitt led the Panthers with 12 points, Karley Whipple added 10. Madison Rick had a game high 16 points for the Bobcats. Lilly Fullmer had 12 points.