Company interested in county for plum production

Mike Baughman, Executive Director of the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority, has been notified he will be one of the panelists at the International Biomass Conference April 10-12 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He told the LCRDA meeting Jan. 23 he will be participating in the biomass feedstock section of the conference April 10. He said he also intends to arrange meeting dates with those using the biomass industry to promote such work in Lincoln County.

Bainbridge Farms, an Australian company, is seeking to find sites of 1,000 to 2,000 acres with water rights in the county, Baughman reported, with the idea of producing a special variety of plum for processing and consumption in the U.S. Bainbridge has an exclusive license from the Australian government to produce the plum in the U.S. The south-central portion of the county seems to be of interest to the company. Since the LCRDA meeting, Baughman may have already had meetings with company representatives who were planning to travel to Lincoln County to view possible sites. Lincoln Estates in Rachel and some land owned by Dan Stewart in the Pahranagat Valley are under consideration.

The plums mentioned might possibly be the newly developed Queen Garnet from Queensland, Australia, which according to studies contains five to 10 times more anthocyanins than a normal plum.

Anthocyanins provide the dark colors of many fruits and vegetables, such as blueberries and red peppers. Research suggests that plant antioxidants, which mop up harmful molecules, can help protect arteries and prevent the DNA damage that leads to cancer.

Baughman also reported Enerparc is continuing to seek off-takers for the energy to be produced at a proposed utility-scale solar farm near Rachel.

Also, that Arizona-based Salt River Materials Company has acquired several thousand acres of mining claims in the Panaca area containing Pozzolan. The mineral is intended to be mined, then processed at a mill in Caliente and shipped out by rail. Salt River plans to use Pozzolan to make Fly Ash, which is an important ingredient in the production of Portland cement.

He also reported a new date has not yet been set, but might possibly be late February or March, for a proposed tour of Lincoln County by representatives of the BLM, Union Pacific Railroad and FRAM Renewable Fuels. The company is interested in building and operating an industrial pellet mill in the county using Pinyon and Juniper biomass as a feedstock. The pellets would be shipped by rail to the Port of Los Angeles and exported to Asia.