New tourism billboard discussed at LCRDA meeting

Discussion took place at the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority meeting Jan. 23 about a new tourism billboard and mountain bike trails.

Board chairman Dave Hurd said he had pictures of the new tourism related billboard to be placed at the Hiko junction of U.S. 93 and state route 318.

The sign has been funded by the Lincoln Communities Action Team and monies from the county room tax board.

In addition, Caliente City Mayor Stana Hurlburt reported she had talked with John Prescott of the Bureau of Land Management who indicated that the Nevada Division of State Parks is proposing to develop an additional 7 to 10 miles of mountain bike trails on land just acquired from the BLM to expand Kershaw-Ryan State Park.

Hurlburt also said she had heard from the BLM that Inter Mountain Bicycling Association affiliate Trail Solutions may not have a Nevada contractors license and may therefore be ineligible to obtain a contract from BLM or the Nevada Division of State Parks to construct bike trails in Nevada. Patrick Kell, IMBA Southwest Region Director, will have to be contacted on this issue.

She also said many good suggestions were given at a recent public hearing meeting to discuss development of additional trails of all types in Lincoln County and that the City of Caliente would be going out to bid soon on parking for the bike park.

Another matter at the same meeting dealt with a request sent by Kell to the Nevada Commission on Tourism seeking a proposed $100,000 grant for marketing of mountain trails in the Caliente area.

LCRDA board members favored the idea, but also had questions as to whether IMBA should be the grant recipient and whether better coordination with groups such as LCAT by IMBA was needed.

With regard to developing mountain bike related services in the Caliente area, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Educator Holly Gatzke said the extension service is willing to undertake an assessment of what businesses may need to support the growing interest of mountain biking locally. Gatzke said she is hoping the assessment could be completed sometime later this year.