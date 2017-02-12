Health check scheduled at Pahranagat senior center

By







There are many fun activities happening at the Pahranagat Valley Senior Center. An event coming up on February 13 is a health check seminar provided by Comfort Hospice Care. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon, and they will be giving free health checks to everyone (ie. check blood pressure, diabetes, oxygen levels, etc.).

Exercise classes are every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

There is a potluck dinner every fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. If you are interested in providing entertainment for these potluck dinners, please contact Linda Looney about helping out.

The senior center board meetings are held every first Monday of the month at 1 p.m. They are always looking for people interested in being on their board. Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. are AA meetings for those interested. Commodities happen every fourth Thursday in the odd numbered months. Mark your calendars for the next one in March.

Those interested in renting the facility for a function can contact a member of the board to schedule. Either call 775-725-3340 or the board members can be found at the senior center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday, where they play cards and other activities.

Everyone is welcome to join in for lunch at noon each day as well, just make sure to sign up the day before.

All are invited to join in with all of the fun happening at the Pahranagat Valley Senior Center.