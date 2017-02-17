Lincoln boys close out season

By







8 shares

The Lincoln County High School boys basketball team played its last game of the season, a 79-58 loss at Agassi Prep last Friday.

Agassi is first in the division at 19-4 overall and 15-1 in league play. Lincoln had hopes of beating the Stars, but victory was almost impossible.

Right off the bat the Lynx looked one step behind. They couldn't stop the Agassi’s brutal attacks on the basket, and they were having trouble guarding Akeemis Williams on the perimeter.

Lincoln continued to struggle through the end of the half and was behind 42-15 at halftime. Lynx senior guard Justin Barton said, “I didn't have any points in the first half, but in the next half me and the team started to get buckets.”

The third period began, and a whole new Lincoln team stepped out on the court. They scored more in the third than they did in the entire first half. Agassi still outscored them 24-20, but Lincoln had the momentum now.

The fourth period was a complete turn-around. The boys were shooting the lights out. Barton hit a half court shot. He finished the game with 14 points. Kevin Mathews had 11 points and Brady Lawrence scored nine. Lincoln might have scored 23 to Agassi’s 13 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

The Lynx showed improvement over last year, winning a few more games and staying in a lot more of them. The team graduates Barton, Simon Cardinal, Mathews, and Cody Thornock. A core group of contributors from this year’s team should be back next year to continue the rebuilding process.