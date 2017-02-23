Hospital board holds meeting

By







At the most recent hospital board meeting, Shawn Frehner was sworn in as Trustee.

Tele-radiology privileges were approved for Carlton Allen of Desert Radiology.

Approval for the CEO to utilize up to $50,000 of restricted funds to implement an outpatient/retail pharmacy was granted. This seed money would go into fixtures, shelves, ADA door, software and construction. Inventory fronted by medical supply company McKesson is already in place. This outpatient pharmacy could be up and running in 60 days with a separate entrance not disturbing clinic business.

Jason Avery was appointed Director of Nurses. He is hoping to have a full nursing staff in a few weeks.

Dr. Kevin Jensen accepted the offer to join the team at Meadow Valley Clinic. He and wife have looked at houses and are excited to join the community. Hospital CEO Jason Bleak said he has a great personality and is a down to earth Nevada guy. Dr. William Katschke said he fits in perfectly with himself and Bart Anderson.

The hospital will be getting another student this week.

The clinic in Alamo has kept busy with being open four days a week, handling 150 patients in three weeks.

The next meeting will be held in Alamo at the Ambulance Barn, March 7 at 5:30 p.m.