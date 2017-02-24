Great Basin Riders hold awards ceremony in Alamo

By







Great Basin Riders held their annual awards presentation Feb. 11 at Carlos’ Restaurant in Alamo. About 40 attended the special luncheon.

President of club is Bingham Walch of Alamo. Ashley Higbee of Railroad Valley is the Treasurer. She said the club in Alamo is a chapter of the Gymkhana Association.

“The kids had a great time,” she said, with awards being given out in a number of different categories the kids worked on during the course of the 2016 season.

Several specially engraved belt buckles were presented to the high point winners.

Reserve champions received halters, and a saddle pad was awarded to another high point winner.

Groom boxes were given to the three most improved riders. Other gifts were given to the Leadline category participants.

Higbee said the age groups Great Basin Riders deals with age groups covering six and under, 7-9, 10-13, 14-18, 19 and over 20, and 40 and over.

She said the Great Basin Riders were started in 2015 to restart a group that used to be in Alamo some years ago.

She and her mother, Mel Johnson of Alamo, “noticed there was a need to have our own Gymkhana association verses having to go to ones in Las Vegas, Moapa, Ely, or elsewhere, to be able to give our local kids a horse athletics outlet in a family-oriented, affordable event.”