Physical therapy centers, a service to the county

Lincoln County Physical Therapy has existed for about 17 years and the therapy center in Alamo has now been open for 10 years.

Dr. Lane Truman, who opened the building in Alamo in 2007, said he first began his practice in Caliente in 2000.

When he first started coming to Alamo, his visits were in the Alamo Medical Clinic when it was the little small building. He said, “(P.A.) Jeri Perkins, let me use a room for the first couple of months that I was coming, then the administrator at the Grover C. Dils Medical Center negotiated a deal to allow me to use a room in the Alamo Annex Building.”

He opened his current location in Caliente in 2007, the same year he opened the facility in Alamo.

Truman, a native of Enterprise, Utah, attended Dixie State University in St. George and took his physical therapy training and doctorate from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

He said he began coming to Alamo and the patients in the Pahranagat Valley, twice a week in 2001, “because I was in Caliente Monday, Wednesday and Friday and my Tuesdays and Thursdays weren’t busy enough, and there was a need down here amongst the general public. They didn’t have anything here until I starting coming. Alamo has always been very supportive of the services we provide.”

The therapy center in Alamo is about 200 square feet larger than the one in Caliente, but Truman says they have the same equipment in both facilities.

He said coaches at both Lincoln County and Pahranagat Valley High Schools will often consult with him on certain sports injuries or treatment programs. “I might be asked to look at an athlete, make an evaluation and possibly suggest a specialist or need for an X-ray, etc. I’m glad to be of help that way.” And some of the local athletes do go to the therapy center in either Caliente or Alamo for post-op treatments when necessary.

The Caliente facility is open Monday and Wednesday from 9 to 5, Tuesday from 3- 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Alamo facility is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Medicare is accepted at both facilities.