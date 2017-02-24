By







Shorty Hulsey, age 71, of Mt. Wilson, NV passed away peacefully on the mountain February 10, 2017. He was born August 7, 1945 in Orange, CA.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Hohn (Shawn), son Adam Hulsey, grandson Seth Hohn, granddaughter Aubrey Hohn, mother of his children Tina Hulsey, sisters; Linda Smith (Dave), Shirley Verzani (Ted), Anita Noble (Ron), brother Gary Hulsey (Janelle), many nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, C.D. and Leota Hulsey, sisters; Wanda Ten Eyck (Gary), Barbara Robinson (Joe) and brother Colin Hulsey (Betty).

He will be forever remembered by his great stories, jokes and “one-liners”. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.