Officers voted in at Pioche Chamber of Commerce meeting

Minutes were recently provided for the Pioche Chamber of Commerce’s Dec. 13 meeting.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Stephanie Hibble wanted to talk about the Main and Lacour Street building she owns. Known as the “Scott Building,” it has been condemned because of rain water leaking into the apartment under the building making the street unsafe. Stephanie wants to set the record straight that she is not responsible for the barricades and restricted travel in front of her building. She has contacted all officials involved to rectify the situation.

No one attended the Thompson’s Opera House movie night in December.

It was also reported the plans for 2017 Labor Day are on track.

The chamber’s wreath fundraiser did not have much support, making $167. The members discussed getting catalogs out earlier next year.

Officers were vote in. There was no change. President - Candice Mortenson; Vice President - Leslie Derkovitz; Secretary - Mary King; Treasurer - Alyson Hammond.

The chamber had its first meeting of the year on Tuesday.