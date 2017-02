By







On Wednesday, Feb. 8, June Taylor, Field Rep. for RSVP hosted a blood drive for Caliente.

United Blood Services from Las Vegas came for the day to collect the blood. There was also a drive in Alamo.

Caliente’s blood drive had 17 pints donated. Taylor thanked the donors and Caliente Community Methodist Church for the use of Grey Hall.

RSVP has another blood drive in July.