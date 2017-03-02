Cash tribute show a hit

By







Thompson’s Opera House was filled to capacity the weekend before last for A Tribute to the Life, Love and Legend of Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Jimmie Ray and Cyndi Cantrell, with their band Black Train, peformed the hits of Cash and Carter in front of a sold out crowd.

Opera House manager Les Derkovitz was in good spirits after the show, stating on the venue’s Facebook page that it passed some major milestones. “It was the largest group we’ve had performing, we got back to the black with money and the BIG ONE is that we filled the house. This was the best attended show ever.”

Several video clips of the show are available on the Facebook page.

Jimmie Ray Cantrell stated, “We had so much fun it should be against the law. We are looking forward to bring Johnny Cash and friends back to your historic venue AND allowing for some more GREAT grub across the street. Your community really is a journey back in time.”