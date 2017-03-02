Class 1A Southern League All Stars

By







Junior Culen Highbe was named co-MVP along with Kamari Kelley of Spring Mountain in Class 1A All-Southern League. Highbe had been a first team selection last year.

Pahranagat Valley coach Mike Strong was named as Coach of the Year. In addition, Strong earned his 300th career win earlier in the season.

Seniors Cody Williams and Tabor Maxwell were named to the first team team as voted by the league coaches.

Teammate Tyson Jorgensen was named to the second team.

Class 1A Honors

All-Southern League

First Team

Jacob Oseguera, Beatty; Vinny Bagarose, Tonopah; Cody Williams, Pahranagat Valley; Tabor Maxwell, Pahranagat Valley; Wyatt Robinson, Sandy Valley; Corbin Jensen, Round Mountain; Jaylon McKenzie, Spring Mountain; Uriel Perez, Beaver Dam; Jared House, Word of Life

Second Team

Dallin Davis, Indian Springs; Tyson Jorgensen, Pahranagat Valley; Randell Mosley, Spring Mountain; Zach Swigart, Round Mountain; Anthony Garrett, Spring Mountain; Darnell Murnell, Word of Life; Payton Brown, Round Mountain; Brendan Eason, Tonopah; Robby Revert, Beatty

co-Most Valuable Players–Kamari Kelley, Spring Mountain and Culen Highbe, Pahranagat Valley

Coach of the Year–Mike Strong, Pahranagat Valley