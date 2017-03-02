By







Friends and classmates of former Pioche resident Irene Hicks-Allen were saddened to hear of her death, following a lengthy illness. A 1961 graduate of Lincoln County High School, Irene is remembered as a vivacious, fun and beautiful girl. Born October 19, 1943, in Long Beach, Calif., Irene was a popular student. She was active in student government, school organizations and was selected to be royalty for numerous proms and balls. Irene played the oboe in the school band, was a cheerleader, a member of the LCHS dance team, and was selected to attend Girl’s State. An honor student, Irene was salutatorian for her graduating class. After a year of college in Texas, she began a distinctive career at the Federal Election Commission in Washington D.C. She worked her way up the administrative ladder at FEC to ultimately supervise several hundred employees. There she was regarded for her work ethic and knowledge of the workings of America’s federal election system. Friends and family gathered in Washington D.C., to celebrate her life at a memorial service.

She is survived by her brother Wells of Hawaii, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Genevive, who is remembered for the years she spent working at the Pioche bank, and Irene’s sister, Edna Hicks (Pace) and brother-in-law Gordon, a former Caliente resident.

The family plans a graveside service on Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at the Panaca Cemetery where other family members are buried. The family appreciates the love and concern expressed by Irene’s many friends. And, of the many fond memories of her life in Lincoln County.