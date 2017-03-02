News Briefs

By







1 shares

Higbee given additional committee assignments

County commission vice-chairman Varlin Higbee of Alamo has been appointed to seats on the Nevada Association of Counties Board and the NACO Natural Resources Committee.

County Commissioner Kevin Phillips is chairman of the Nevada Association of Counties for 2017.

Higbee has also been appointed to the Resource Advisory Council, a member of the Regional Transportation Committee, and of the State Land Use Planning Advisory Council.

Fund requests approved

Commissioners approved the request from the Nevada Rural Counties Retired Senior Volunteer program for $16,957 and designation of fund for payment.

Approval was also given to the amount of $10,000 from Western Elite Youth Funds to the Friends of Pahranagat Valley to construct a splash pad at the Alamo Children’s Park. The group is raising money for the project through the end of March

Aviation funds approved

Commissioners approved signing the Lincoln County Airport Federal Aviation Administration application to replace the airport rotating beacon and install the fuel system in the amount of $510,000 with a required match from the county of $31,875.

Approval was also given for an additional FFA application for $965,001 to construct an apron, bypass taxiway and taxilane at the Alamo Landing Field with a required match of $60,313.