Panaca bombing report given at FEMA conference

The house bombing in Panaca last July was one of the topics of discussion last week at the FEMA Regional conference in Las Vegas. Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said he gave a PowerPoint presentation.

“The Nevada Emergency Preparedness Summit was part of that conference,” he said. “I made my presentation to first responders about the bombing and what we did in the aftermath, how we worked through the problems and questions, how the agencies and communications cooperated so well with each other and calling in federal, local and state assets from around Nevada for help.”

He participated in a panel discussion the next day with the American Red Cross and the Clark County School District. “I was basically asked questions about how communities or organizations return back to normal life after such a major incident.”

On July 13, 2016, about 8:00 p.m., Glenn Franklin Jones, 59, exploded a homemade bomb at the residence of Joshua and Tiffany Cluff in Panaca. He then committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot as he exploded a second bomb in his car in front of the house.

Jones was the only casualty in the incident, and no motive has yet been determined. Lee said he has not yet received a final report from the FBI.

He said since the bombing, he thought the town of Panaca has recovered well from what happened. “We got on the road to healing pretty quickly because of the community. People got together to help one another. That’s one of the nice things about being in a small county. It’s very often neighbor helping neighbor.”

On another matter at the commission meeting, Lee spoke of the volunteer firefighter training session held Feb. 18 in Panaca.

“The training was called “Mayday. It’s basically training on firemen rescuing firemen.” Beau Carlson of Panaca was the instructor.

Lee said specially designed props were installed inside the training facility that simulated a floor collapse, and things that a firefighter’s clothing and/or equipment could snag on. “It was very impressive and good training,” he said.

There was no live fire inside the facility. Lee said what was done was to black out the mask of the firefighter and they would have to go into the space “virtually blind.” And with the collapsing floor, Lee said, “We let them land in Styrofoam padding so no one would get hurt.”

About a dozen people participated and Lee said they would like to get the Firefighter 1 certification program started next month to run for about 10 weeks.