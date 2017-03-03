Class 1A girls Southern League All Stars

By







2 shares

Juniors Alyssa Hanks of Round Mountain and Karley Whipple of Pahranagat Valley were named co-Most Valuable Players of the Class 1A girls All Southern League this year.

It is the second consecutive time for Hanks, as she shared the honor last year with teammate Hannah Swafford.

League and tournament champion Pahranagat Valley placed three girls on the First Team, Madalyn Taylor, Shayla Leavitt and Alyson Egbert. Allyse Frehner was named to the Second Team.

Amy Huntsman was named coach of the year. She guided the Lady Panthers (16-9) to their 14th league and tournament title since 2001. Huntsman also owns 14 state championships, the state record in any classification.

Class 1A

All-Southern League

First Team

Hannah Swafford, Round Mountain; Tia Sample, Round Mountain; Madalyn Taylor, Pahranagat Valley; Alyson Egbert, Pahranagat Valley; Shayla Leavitt, Pahranagat Valley; Alexia Gil, Beatty; Karina Villanueva, Beatty; Jailene Hernandez, Beaver Dam

Second Team

Ariana Marich, Round Mountain; Brianne Davis, Round Mountain; Allyse Frehner, Pahranagat Valley; Taliyah Wilson, Word of Life; Claudia Granados, Beatty; Chyanne Dahlberg, Beaver Dam; Danielle Garlick, Beaver Dam; Rebecca Mancha, Tonopah; Lauren Klapper, Tonopah

co-Most Valuable Players–Alyssa Hanks, Round Mountain; Karley Whipple, Pahranagat Valley

Coach of the Year–Amy Huntsman, Pahranagat Valley