Class 2A girls Southern League All Stars

Senior Kristal Jackson was named to the Class 2A All Southern League First Team for her efforts leading the Lincoln County High School girls basketball team during the 2016-17 season.

Junior Brynlee Wadsworth, freshman Sadie Soderborg and junior Kailey Kelly were all named to the Second Team.

Class 2A

All-Southern League

First Team

Tayah De’Bouck, Mountain View; Paige Murch, Needles; Brenna Chavez, Needles; Jayne Antone, Needles; Malia Lee, Calvary Chapel; Krystal Jackson, Lincoln County; Destiny Rover, Agassi Prep; Theresa Chapa, Laughlin

Second Team

Preslee Murch, Needles; Marcella Peak, The Meadows; Raylene Thomas, Agassi Prep; Denise Parker, Agassi Prep; Amanda Miller, Laughlin; Brynlee Wadsworth, Lincoln County; Sadie Soderborog, Lincoln County; Kailey Kelly, Lincoln County

Player of the Year–Sharmayne Finley; Agassi Prep

Coach of the Year–Manuel Calderon, Needles