Contracts and logistics in the works at Alamo Water Board

By







1 shares

A lot was discussed at the monthly Alamo Sewer and Water Board Meeting on Feb. 7. Vern Holaday was voted in for another term on the board.

The board approved forming a committee with Vern Holaday acting in behalf of Alamo Sewer and Water’s interests. A committee will look into logistics and cost involving a donation of a five hundred thousand gallon water tank from Coyote Springs to be moved to the Alamo Airport and connected into Alamo Sewer and Water. The tank will serve the airport infrastructure and add a possible fire suppression unit. A rough estimate of getting the tank moved and installed at the airport and connected to the water district costs about $30,000 for parts with about $10,000 of the cost going towards labor to move and install. There will be a positive impact with the state to get funding from this donated tank. A Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) and an Environmental Assessment (EA) are needed along with a Preliminary Design Report (PDR).

After going over different verbiage in the contract with the State Revolving Fund (SRF), the contract was approved by the board to move forward. The SRF is a bunch of grants that are awarded to different entities to use for various reasons. They were awarded money to use toward a PER for the next few years. The contract with Farr West Engineering was also looked over and revised and was approved by the board with changes to the order of priorities of projects listed. The first priority is getting well number four by the ball fields going so it can be used for irrigating the fields. The second priority is the new tank and water at the airport.

Upcoming work that has already been engineered is cutting and capping off the valve at Purple Sage and burying it in place. The district also wants to replace the copper plumbing with PVC piping at the little league field after lead showed up in a test. The notion was brought up that the water had been sitting for three months prior to the lead test done so that might have been a big contributing factor to the lead levels present at the time of the test.

Also, a four-inch line broke at the baseball fields due to the prison truck driving over it. A proposal has been made to fix the line and put in two possible meters to track water use of the fields. That will cost approximately $1,200.

The need for a backflow device on the Alamo Clinic was addressed. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would also like the district to update and have an emergency response plan. Jim Poulsen is also still working as interim operator until Trevor Laird receives certification as a T2 operator. Laird is currently working on his T1 certification. Nathan Collier is also working on training for and certification for wastewater.

The next meeting will be March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Alamo Sewer and Water Building.