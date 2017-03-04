County to re-design website

By







4 shares

Nevada Central Media, owned and operated by Ben Rowley of Alamo, has been awarded the contract for the design and maintenance of Lincoln County’s new website.

Tracy Lee, the county’s technology specialist, told commissioners at the Feb. 6 meeting, that since December he had put out a request for proposal of a new website. The current one, he said, “is fairly antiquated at the moment.”

Two companies, Zee Designs, of Las Vegas, and Nevada Central Media, responded and made personal presentations at the Feb. 6 meeting.

Lee said both of the companies were fairly close in the things that were of most importance in providing the service, “cost of service, maintenance cost, reasonableness of the cost and finally, the expertise and skill level of the vendor to provide what we are looking for.”

The idea for refreshing the website, Lee explained, “is to draw more customers, and helping the local people being able to conduct business online, and to reduce the amount of time people have to spend in traveling to the courthouse in Pioche. “Various forms and information about activities people may be looking for could be found online, saving a trip.”

Another feature the new website designer will have to undertake is to incorporate new financial software in a few years. Lee said the company currently providing the service, Advanced Data Systems, from Carson City, is going to close about 2020.

He said ADS made the announcement about shutting down after his request for proposal went out to the vendors, and one of the things the vendor will have to be able to do is be compatible with the ADS system and have the expertise to be able to gather the information to be incorporated with the new financial software program that will need to be downloaded.

In reviewing the company proposals, commissioners said they felt both had the necessary expertise and were qualified. Nevada Central Media was lower in price as well as being a local company, and commissioners felt comfortable in awarding the contract to them. From here a contract will be negotiated.

When asked about the ADS issue, Lee said he felt confident that either would be capable of fulfilling the needs the county is searching for.