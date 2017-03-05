Theatre de Masque set to perform ‘Seussical The Musical’

By







Seussical The Musical will be presented by Lincoln County High School Theatre de Masque Feb. 28 and March 1-4, 7 p.m. at the Neldon C. Mathews Center. Prices are $8 for 12 and up and $5 for children 11 and under.

The show is based on the works of Dr. Seuss. It is a fantastical Broadway-style show, in which the Cat in the Hat (Tyler Frehner) narrates a special story. Assuming that you’re familiar with some of the work of the good Dr. Seuss (Gina Lloyd), I won’t bore you with too much plot information, but you should know that:

• Seussical features many much-loved characters from Seuss’s iconic books: Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, The Cat in the Hat, etc.

• Horton finds a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. He feels compelled to protect it from a world of dangers, while guarding an egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie. Although Horton faces enormous obstacles and widespread ridicule, Gertrude never loses faith in him.

• Seussical cleverly integrates several distinct storylines into a single narrative, incorporating Circus Magurkus, Green Eggs and Ham, the Jungle of Nool, and both the Whos and the Egg – all without changing the basics that little kids love.

Expect bright and lavish costumes, cute sets and clever lighting, as well as gorgeous stage makeup. And, given the intimacy of the Neldon C. Mathews’ Center, it will bring the audience into several active scenes with the cast.

Other characters include Jo Jo, played by Nathanael Frehner, Horton, played by Jack Butler, Amy Thomas playing Gertrude McFuzz, Abby Laverme playing Mayzie La Bird and Haylee Zierow as the Sour Kangaroo. These performers will all knock it out of the park with their soaring voices, expressive and seamless acting, and consistent choreography. You will be amazed. These kids, together many of their peers simply sell the show.