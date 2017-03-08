Alamo town board news

By







At the Alamo Town Board meeting on Feb. 8, Angie Wright, Vern Holaday and Trevor Laird from Alamo Sewer and Water presented the idea of installing two new water meters on the broken four-inch line at the baseball fields. The topic of separating the fields and water rights was presented and will be revisited at the next meeting.

The town board also discussed the possibility of paying the prisoners to come do work around the town for two or three days a month on a regular basis. The cost of doing such is being looked into for a quote.

Lastly, part of the parking lot on the east side by the ball fields is corroding. A suggestion was made to get rock in there to make sure the town doesn’t lose more of the parking lot that is currently there to use.

The next meeting is March 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the ambulance barn.