Olson senior center elects officers

By







1 shares

The monthly meeting for the Olson Senior Center was held Feb. 21 at the center.

Officer elections were done. Bonnie Hadden was put in as president and Lura Beshears as vice president. These will be one-year terms.

Charon Sampson stayed as secretary and Charles Warfield stayed as treasurer. These will be for two-year terms.

The majority of the meeting was spent discussing a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Bingo on March 17. This is a fundraiser to put in a handicap door and new asphalt for the parking lot. Donations will be greatly appreciated as it cost around $7,000 to accomplish this.

The group is aiming to make it a yearly, family event that will benefit both the senior center and surrounding communities. Hayley Glockner is spearheading the event.

It was also decided that Toni Sutton will be in charge of a rummage sale during homecoming weekend.

The next meeting will be March 21.