Big crowd attends 58th annual credit union meeting in Alamo

The Pahranagat Valley Federal Credit Union held its 58th annual membership meeting and election of officers Monday night in the multi-purpose room at Pahranagat Valley High.

Sean Stewart and Robin Simmers retained their seats as board members.

Following the dinner, catered by Rapport International, door prizes were given out in the categories of children, teens and adults.

A slide show was presented during the evening honoring all the local men and women who have served at any time in the U.S. Military including the National Guard.