Lincoln softball begins new era

Lincoln County High School softball is set to start another season.

Last year the Lynx fell at the state game. New head coach Danny Lloyd is confident that his team can do well, despite the loss of six starters from last year’s group.

Cameron Lloyd, Drew Cardinal and Kia Phillips are the only returning starters. We’re in a rebuilding year and we have a very young team,” Lloyd said.

‘’One of the good things about these young girls is that they aren't used to losing,’’ he added. “The girls are going to work hard everyday.”

Lloyd was an assistant coach for two years with longtime coach Pat Kelley. They won state both times when he helped. After Kelley retired, a lot of people really pushed Lloyd to take the position. He hopes to improve the all-around skill of the team.

The coach sees Needles and Mountain View as two teams to watch out for. Both teams didn’t lose a player from last year.

The girls head to Mesquite for the Sherm Bennett Memorial Tournament today and tomorrow. Lloyd said, “There will be a lot of big schools there, so lots of competition.”