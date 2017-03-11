LCHS holds Sweetheart Dance

By







On Feb. 20 the Lincoln County High School held its annual Sweethearts Dance, celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The night was filled with colorful and groovy decorations, along with this year’s theme: the 70’s decade. Couples went to the dance wearing tie dye shirts and pajamas, bringing the boogie vibe to the room. Senior president of the Pep Club Samuel Barfield was a fundamental part of the planning of the dance, and was excited with its success. Barfield remarked that “it was a cool night. We had karaoke this year and it was a good change from the traditional music. You can show the talent of the kids and I think it was a cool idea.”

The karaoke was the hit of the night, with the musical performances from students like Thomas Gloeckner, Jack Butler, Abigail Loverme, Amy Gloeckner, Jake Burton, Derek Mathews, Benjamin Culverwell, Lincoln Frehner, Nathanael Frehner, David Conahan, Cameron Lloyd, Kevin Mathews, Tyler Frehner, Jessica Truman and Macie Howard.

They were accompanied by acoustic guitars and piano performances, showcasing the talent of our Lincoln kids.

Junior foreign exchange student Bruna Santos commented that she thought “everybody was really amazing, but I was blown away by Abby [Loverme]. She’s really talented.”

The dance also featured sophomore Hunter Blood as a DJ. Senior Barfield said that “Hunter Blood came to us with the initiative to be the DJ of the dance, and I think he did a great job”. Blood has been a good addition to the traditional arrangement of dances, with his idea of having a DJ pick and play the songs.

The dance, in which traditionally the girls ask the boys and buy matching t-shirts to wear, was considered a success by its attendees. Santos added, “It was my first Sweethearts Dance in America, and I had a blast.”