Lincoln girls open up season

Lincoln County High School softball officially played its first games at the Sherm Bennett Memorial Tournament in Mesquite last weekend.

The Lynx dominated against Valley High School on Thursday. The girls beat them 17-4.

Lincoln played Virgin Valley and had everything going great - pitching, batting and fielding was all clicking - and the team put 13 runs on the board. The Lynx pitchers would rarely give up hits.

“We played really well Saturday,’’ Coach Danny Lloyd said.

The girls played Aquinas, California next. They didn't know much about this team except that they were going to be tough. Lincoln struggled to get runs. They made a few mistakes on defense, which allowed the other team to score. The girls only scored one run to Aquinas’ 8. Coach Lloyd said, “If we played like we usually do we could have beat them. We switched up our pitching and left a lot of runners on base.”

Lincoln’s last game was against Moapa. Moapa is a much bigger school but the Lynx still took the game easily. They won 8-3.

Coach said, “Our girls really played well in the tournament.” He added, “The players from Pahranagat Valley really impressed me. I am pleased with the talent we have in our county.”

This weekend, Lincoln heads to Utah to play in the March Warm-Up Tournament.