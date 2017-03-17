Lynx have good showing in Vegas

By







The Lincoln County High School baseball team had a busy weekend at the Sundevil Invitational in Las Vegas.

The defending state champs took on Tech Academy for their first game. Hunter Wilkin and Mason Thornock combined for a no hitter, and the team took an 8-0 win.

The team next faced Del Sol and came away with a one-point win.

“The Del Sol game was a good one,’’ Coach Raymond Wadsworth said. Kobe Walker started and Alex Vincent came in to relieve him. Lincoln was down in the early innings but the team got some solid hits in the right spots and strung together clutch runs to win the game.

Lincoln fell to Clark High School in another tight game that came down to one play. Lincoln was up, but then they made an error, and the momentum went to Clark to come back and take the game..

“Baseball is a big time momentum sport,” Wadsworth said.

Their final game at the tournament was against Desert Pine, and the team got back to its winning ways. Kevin Mathews started and pitched really well. He pitched until the last inning, when Tristen Davis came in to relieve him.

“Going into the game, I wanted to limit the mistakes and have the team enjoy themselves,’’ Wadsworth said. The Lynx won by two runs for a nice ending to the tournament.

“I want to show this team that they have talent and the potential to win many games,” Wadsworth said.

So far, the Lincoln boys are showing they just as strong as last year’s state team.

Wadsworth said, “This team works great together. All my other teams didn't start to help each other out until later in the season.”

The Lynx hosted Adelson yesterday and play Parowan today at 2 p.m. in Panaca.