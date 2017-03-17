Lynx track team off to good start

By







12 shares

The Lincoln County High School track team had a strong showing, including some first place finishes, last Friday at the 2017 Bulldog Early Bird Invitational in Mesquite.

Lincoln participated along with 14 other teams in the meet. The entire team’s performance was described by junior Landon Smith as “really great for a first meet. It helped us a lot to get into the groove of how track is going and how it’s going to be for the rest of the year.

Smith finished first in the 300 meter hurdles. Sophomore Noah Smith won four events, and senior Zach Florence, took third in shot put.

This year, the track team has a lot of promising, new members, while still having a great deal of returning people. The returning seniors are Zach Florence, Haylee Zierow, Jacques Wadsworth, Zach Rowe, Tyler Frehner and Samuel Barfield, with juniors Brooklyn Hafen, Ashlee Decker, Cody Dirks, Dani Lister, Benson Wadsworth, Carlin Christensen, Ben Culverwell, Jeuen Lee, sophomores David Conahan, Africa Ferreiro Perez, Esther Lee, Kyle Zierow, Wesley Lebaron, Lincoln Frehner, Kismet Derkovitz and freshmen Hayden Showell.

Smith believes “this season will be the best season yet.” He added, “We are at our peak; the best we’ve ever been. We have a lot of returning people, and a lot of new people. And we have more coaches.”

The team’s next track meet will be tomorrow at the Liberty Invitational in Las Vegas.