Pahranagat tracksters compete in Bulldog Early Bird Invitational

The Pahranagat Valley High School track team kicked off the 2017 season at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational in Mesquite.

Competitors on the boys side included William Meldrum (100 meters, long jump), Isbiel Riera (200 meters, 4x200, 4x800, long jump), Danny Heredia (800 meters, 4x200, 4x800), Logan Lee (1600 meters, 4x800), Joao Santos (4x200) and Austin Mathews (4x200, 4x800).

The girls side included Jessica Harrington (200 meters, 400 meters, long jump) and McKenzie Poulson (100 meters).

Harrington had the best 1A long jump distance for the day, 12 feet, one inch.

On Tuesday the team went to the Moapa Valley weekday meet. Beatty was the other 1A school there. On the girls side, Harrington competed in the 200 meters, 400 meters, and long jump, earning season bests in all three events and upping her long jump season best to 12-01.50. Poulson shaved two seconds off her 100 meter time for a personal record of 14.85 seconds.

For the boys, Garrett Bowen (200 meters, 4x200, 4x800), Heredia (200 meters, 800 meters, 4x200, 4x800), Santos (200 meters), Mathews (1600 meters, 4x200, 4x800), Lee (1600 meters, 4x200, 4x800, long jump) all showed well at the meet.