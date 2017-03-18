By







Albert Jesse Smith, age 98, passed away February 28, 2017 in his home in Caliente. He was born Dec. 6, 1918 in Duff, Tennessee. He was in W.W. 2 in the 40’s. He retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1979 and moved here to be with his daughter in 1980.

(Big Al) is survived by his daughter Andra Farmer and grandson Jami Farmer, along with best friend Jerry Dzuber. He was loved by many and touched many lives. He was a fine gentleman and a great father. He will be greatly missed. Services will be at the VFW March 11 at noon and a luncheon at 1 p.m.