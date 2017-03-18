Letter to the Editor: National Day of Prayer

By







Dear people of Lincoln County,

Last November well over 200 of us came together at the Caliente Fire Hall to pray and sing; to be in unity. It was a great opportunity to shine a light in a troubled world. Many people have told me since that they would like to continue to gather as a County. We are considering the National Day of Prayer, a summer picnic, and/or a Thanksgiving gathering. If you would like to participate in making any of this happen, please come to a planning meeting April 4 at 7 p.m. in Gray Hall at the Caliente Methodist Church.

One evening an old Cherokee told his grandson about a battle that goes on inside people. He said,

“My son, the battle is between two ‘wolves’ inside us all.

One is Evil. It is anger, envy, jealousy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority and ego.

The other is Good. It is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith.

The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, “Which wolf wins?”

The old Cherokee simply replied, “The one you feed.”

I hope you will join us!

Sincerely,

Maggie Orr