News Briefs: March 10, 2017

Youth Fund Applications approved

County Commissioners approved requests on Monday of $2,500 from the Western Elite Youth Fund to the Panaca Little League and 2,500 for the Alamo Fourth of July Committee.

Grant Applications approved

Commissioners also approved signing the Fiscal Year 2018 United We Stand grant application in the amount of $28,960 and the 2018 State Emergency Response Commission grant application in the amount of $28,970.

Caliente City Council News

By Mary Cordle

It was a short Caliente City Council meeting on March 2.

Councilman Jones was absent taking his final test to become a Certified Public Servant.

Updates were provided concerning ongoing grants:

For the mountain bike trails, bids will go out in April and plans are a June start date and an August ending date for Caliente’s portion of construction. It will include a skill park, parking lot along with the bike trail.

The Boxcar Museum will be opening in April.

A bonus to the meeting was meeting new county commissioner Jarred Brackenberry.