Child returned safely after truck stop carjacking

By







68 shares

A carjacking at the Love’s Truck Stop turned into a kidnapping when the thief found a six-year old girl from Caliente in the back seat.

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee reported the car theft started March 5 at the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 93 at the I-15 intersection.

Kyle Hannig, claimed he just wanted to get home to Caliente, and stole a vehicle at the truck stop about 8 p.m. that evening.

The sheriff’s department had deputies searching for the car, a white Buick LaCrosse, which was later discovered in Caliente, and Hannig was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Clark County Detention Center by Las Vegas Metro. The child was reunited with her mother and grandparents.

However, Hannig said when he stole the vehicle, he did not know whose it was, and did not know the child was in the backseat. It wasn’t until the car passed over the Oak Springs Summit and the child woke up on the curves and started screaming, that he knew she was there. He drove into Caliente and stopped at a bar to ask if anyone knew the child. Lee said after learning the child’s name, Hannig took the girl to the home of her grandparents, but remained at the home until taken into custody without incident by Las Vegas Metro who drove up to Caliente.

Lee did not know what specific charges might be filed against Hannig but suspected car theft and kidnapping would be involved.