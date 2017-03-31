Davis pitches perfect game

By







27 shares

The Lincoln County High School baseball team’s three wins last weekend included a perfect game from junior pitcher Tristen Davis.

It took place last Friday at home against Mountain View, in the first game of a doubleheader against the Saints. The Lynx won the game 16-0.

Lincoln coach Raymond Wadsworth said, “I wish we could have swung the bats a little better, but overall we played well.”

Senior Cody Thornock pitched the next game, and he pitched well. They didn't give up any runs and only allowed two hits. Last game their bats weren't working as well as they wanted, but in this game Wadsworth said “our bats really started clicking.’’

Clicking? More like smashing. The Lynx scored 22 runs in the second inning. The team finished the game with 24 and only played through two-and-a-half innings. Thornock was a homerun short from a cycle. Hunter Cluff showed off his power and wheels when he hit an inside-the-park home run. Junior Allen Toledo, sophomores Kobe Walker, McKinley O'connor and Cluff all were perfect at the dish.

The next day against Milford, Wadsworth was a bit nervous. He said, “Last week we had a hard time going from easy opponents to hard opponents.’’ Lincoln and Milford battled out through seven innings. The Lynx scored in the early to give them a small lead. Their lead ended up holding until the end for a 5-3 win, in spite of a rally in the top of the seventh by Milford. Senior Hunter Wilkin started and pitched ‘’very well,’’ according to his coach. Sophomore Alex Vincent also closed out the game.

“It's always good to end a weekend on three wins,’’ Wadsworth said.

Lincoln has a doubleheader at home against Lake Mead today starting at 1 p.m.

Coach said, “We need to make the routine plays and tighten up our defense.”

Lake Mead is no pushover. Fans are invited to come out and support your Lynx.