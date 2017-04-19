Orilla Lamb Hammond

Orilla graduated from high school. She was a great seamstress, loved to crochet and was an avid reader. She served her community as President of Rebecca Lodge and her church as Relief Society Secretary/Treasurer for 30 years.
Orilla is survived by her children: Karen Joyce (Gene) Girard of Henderson, NV, Rosalie (Laurnal) Gubler of Cedar City, UT, Robert Kent (Gaylene) Hammond of St. George, UT and Alyson Hammond of Pioche, NV; 8 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 of her siblings and her husband, Robert Hammond.
Funeral Services was held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Pioche LDS Chapel. Interment is in the Hammond/Hollinger Cemetery in Eagle Valley under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.
So sorry to here of Orilla’s passing. There are so few of the “old guard” left in Pioche. Alyson, I know how hard this will be for you. The bond between you and your mother was very special. The heart ache and sadness will diminish and the the good memories will remain to bring you comfort. It takes some time but it does happen. Please know you are in our hearts.