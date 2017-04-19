You are here: Home / Obituaries / Orilla Lamb Hammond

April 19, 2017

Orilla Lamb Hammond, age 98, passed away on March 29, 2017 in Caliente, Nevada. She was born on March 23, 1919 in Enterprise, Utah to Israel Hiram and Phoebe Elena Covington Lamb. She was one of eleven children; six lived to adulthood. She married Robert Hammond on March 19, 1938 in Pioche, Nevada. They were sealed in the St. George, Utah Temple on September 15, 1990.

Orilla graduated from high school. She was a great seamstress, loved to crochet and was an avid reader. She served her community as President of Rebecca Lodge and her church as Relief Society Secretary/Treasurer for 30 years.

Orilla is survived by her children: Karen Joyce (Gene) Girard of Henderson, NV, Rosalie (Laurnal) Gubler of Cedar City, UT, Robert Kent (Gaylene) Hammond of St. George, UT and Alyson Hammond of Pioche, NV; 8 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 of her siblings and her husband, Robert Hammond.

Funeral Services was held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Pioche LDS Chapel. Interment is in the Hammond/Hollinger Cemetery in Eagle Valley under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.

  1. Richard Cottino / Michael Ensign says:
    May 2, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    So sorry to here of Orilla’s passing. There are so few of the “old guard” left in Pioche. Alyson, I know how hard this will be for you. The bond between you and your mother was very special. The heart ache and sadness will diminish and the the good memories will remain to bring you comfort. It takes some time but it does happen. Please know you are in our hearts.

