Lincoln County track team excels at regionals

By







5 shares

The Lincoln County High School track team landed 10 first place finishes and at the NIAA Southern 2A Regionals at Moapa Valley last weekend.

Team members will compete at the state meet today and tomorrow in Henderson.

Sophomore Noah Smith took first place in the 100 meter dash and second place in the 200 and 400 meters, while brother junior Landen Smith placed first in both the 200 and 400 and second in the 100 meters dash and the 300 meter hurdles. Senior Tyler Frehner won first place in the both the 110 and 300 meters hurdles, beating school record in the 110 meters with a time of 16.69 seconds.

Fellow senior Zach Florence placed first in the discus and third place in the shot put events.

Another win for Lincoln County was achieved by junior Benson Wadsworth, who placed first in both the long jump and triple jump event.

Junior Brooklyn Hafen placed first in high jump, clearing a height of 5 feet 1 inch. She finished second in the 200 meters. Senior Amy Thomas placed second in both the 400 and 800 meters.

Both the girls and boys relay teams placed in their events. For the girls, Haylee Zierow, Hailey Hooge, Amy Thomas and Ashlee Decker took first in the 4×400. For the boys, Samuel Barfield, Cody Dirks, Kyle Zierow and Tyler Frehner took second in the 4×400.

Decker said that their success in this track meet is due to their “amazing coaches.” She remarked how she was “really grateful” for Lacee Pearson and Jake Zierow who “work us hard and really push us to do our best.”

The state meet will be at Foothill High School.