Local students compete in annual track meet

Over 200 fourth, fifth and sixth grade students from Pioche, Caliente, Alamo and Panaca gathered on the Panaca track for their annual track meet. Each school participated in five running, three relay and three field events.

The events were 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay, 4x400m relay, softball throw, long jump and high jump.

Meet Director Gretchen Soderborg wanted to thank Caliente Elementary for providing the Ribbons for everyone this year, Mike Anderson and Mark Gloeckner for lining the track, Katherine Wheatley for running the high jump, Anna Rippetoe and Loree Stackhouse at the Long Jump Pit, Laura Tibbetts and Adam Lytle at the Softball Throw, Brett Hansen supervising the volunteers with the stop watches and Kari Mortensen shooting the starter pistol. Below are results from the meet.

Pioche

Representing Pioche in the orange shirts, Cody placed first in the sixth grade boys high jump. Karson placed third and Trent placed fourth for fifth grade boys. Rowdy placed first and Hagen placed second for fourth grade boys. In long jump, Cody placed first for sixth grade boys. Bailey D. came in second place for fifth grade girls and Katrina placed third for fourth grade girls.

In the softball throw, Cody placed second for sixth grade boys and Lainey placed second and Abby third for sixth grade girls. Bailey D. won third for fifth grade girls. In the 50m dash, Cody placed first and Tegan placed second for sixth grade boys. Abby placed first for sixth grade girls. Tyler placed third for fifth grade boys and Bailey placed fourth for fifth grade girls. Rowdy placed first and Joey placed third for fourth grade boys and Katrina placed first for fourth grade girls.

In the 100m, Abby placed first and Lainey placed second for sixth grade girls. Joey placed first and Hunter placed second for fourth grade boys and Katrina placed first and Ellie placed third for fourth grade girls.

In the 200m, Abby placed first for sixth grade girls. Bailey D. placed third for fifth grade girls. Hunter placed first for fourth grade boys and Katrina placed first and Ellie placed third for fourth grade girls. In the 400m, Heidi placed first for sixth grade girls. Hagen placed third for fourth grade boys and Crystal H. placed first for fourth grade girls. In the mile, Tyler placed first and Lethe placed third for fifth grade boys.

Caliente

Representing Caliente in the green shirts, Savannah placed second for fourth grade girls in high jump. In long jump, Madison placed second and Sabrina third for sixth grade girls. Kalen placed second for fourth grade boys. In the softball throw, Kalen placed third for fourth grade boys and Teyana placed third for fourth grade girls.

In the 50m dash, Kaylyn placed second for fifth grade girls. In the 100m, Davin placed second for sixth grade boys and Kaylyn placed second for fifth grade girls. In the 200m, Davin placed first and Aaron placed third for sixth grade boys. Sabrina placed second and Madison placed third for sixth grade girls. Kaylyn placed first for fifth grade girls. Kalen placed third for fourth grade boys.

In the 400m, Kaylyn placed first for fifth grade girls and Kalen placed first for fourth grade boys and Anika placed second for fourth grade girls. In the 800m, Wyatt placed first for sixth grade boys. Nathan placed first for fifth grade boys and Kaylyn placed first for fifth grade girls. Kalen placed first for fourth grade boys. In the mile, Wyatt placed first for sixth grade boys. Kalen placed first for fourth grade boys.

Alamo

Representing Alamo in the blue shirts, Jordan placed fourth for sixth grade boys in high jump.

Ryanne placed second and Mikelle placed third for sixth grade girls. Jacob placed second for fifth grade boys. Kassandra placed first, Jaidyn placed second, Myka placed third and Tiffany placed fourth for fifth grade girls. Keadin placed third and Riley fourth for fourth grade boys and Kaylynn placed third for fourth grade girls.

In long jump, WIlliam placed second and Braiden placed third for sixth grade boys. Jaiden placed third in fifth grade girls. Jr. placed third for fifth grade boys. Keadin placed first for fourth grade boys and Hadee placed first for fourth grade girls. In the softball throw, Braiden placed third for sixth grade boys. Luke placed third for fifth grade boys and Tiffany placed second for fifth grade girls. Keadin placed second for fourth grade boys. In the 50m dash, Mikelle placed second, and Chloe placed third for sixth grade girls. Morgan placed third for fifth grade girls. Hadee placed second for fourth grade girls.

In the 100m, Carson placed third for sixth grade boys. Jacob placed first for fifth grade boys and Kasandra placed third for fifth grade girls. In the 200m, Carson placed second for sixth grade boys. Sidnee placed second for fifth grade girls. Keadin and CJ tied for second for fourth grade boys. In the 400m, Braiden placed third for sixth grade boys. Sidnee placed second for fifth grade girls. In the 800m, Dylan placed second for fifth grade boys and Megan placed second for fifth grade girls. In the mile, Wesley placed second for sixth grade boys.

Panaca

Representing Panaca in the red shirts, Jackson placed second and Traxton placed third in sixth grade boys high jump. Alexa placed first and Loni placed fourth in sixth grade girls. Josh placed first for fifth grade boys. Makayla placed first for fourth grade girls.

In long jump, Alexa placed first for sixth grade girls. Jada placed first in fifth grade girls. Josh placed first and Harrison placed second in fifth grade boys. Makayla placed second for fourth grade girls and Hudson placed third for fourth grade boys.

In the softball throw, Jackson placed first for sixth grade boys and Alexa placed first for sixth grade girls. Ethan placed first and Josh placed second for fifth grade boys. Jada placed first for fifth grade girls. Kenyon placed first for fourth grade boys. Ferryn placed first and Samantha placed second for fourth grade girls.

In the 50m dash, Jackson placed third for sixth grade boys. Tanner placed first, Harrison placed second and Ethan placed fourth for fifth grade boys. Jada placed first for fifth grade girls. Carter placed second for fourth grade boys and Makayla placed third for fourth grade girls. In the 100m, Jackson placed first for sixth grade boys and Alexa place third for sixth grade girls. Tanner placed second and Harrison placed third for fifth grade boys and Jada placed first for fifth grade girls.Kenyon placed third for fourth grade boys and Lindsey placed second for fourth grade girls. In the 200m, Stetson placed first, Harrison second and Ray third for fifth grade boys. Lindsey placed second for fourth grade girls.

In the 400m, Traxton placed first and Jackson second for sixth grade boys and Loni placed second for sixth grade girls. Ethan placed first, Josh second and Stetson third for fifth grade boys and Lily placed third for fifth grade girls. Kenyon placed second for fourth grade boys. In the 800m, Traxton placed second for sixth grade boys and Loni placed first for sixth grade girls. Carter placed second for fourth grade boys. In the mile, Traxton placed third for sixth grade boys and Katy placed first and Loni placed second for sixth grade girls. Stetson placed second for fifth grade boys. Carter placed second and Karson third for fourth grade boys and Mckayla placed first, Ferryn second and Kailey third for fourth grade girls.

Relays

For the 4x100m girls relay, Alamo placed first, Panaca second, Pioche third and Caliente fourth. For the 4x100m boys relay, Alamo placed first, Panaca second, Pioche third and Caliente fourth. For the 4x200m girls relay, Pioche placed first, Panaca second, Alamo third and Caliente fourth. For the 4x200m boys relay, Alamo placed first, Panaca second, Caliente third and Pioche fourth. For the 4x400m girls relay, Pioche placed first, Panaca second and Alamo third. For the 4x400m boys relay,

For the whole meet, Panaca placed first, Pioche second and Alamo third.