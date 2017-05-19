Nineteen-hit attack wins regional title for Lincoln baseball

By







1 shares

“Our goal is to repeat as state champions,” said Lincoln coach Raymond Wadsworth after his Lynx beat Needles 20-10 in the 2A Southern regional finals at Mountain View High last Saturday.

Both teams advanced to the state tournament, which opened yesterday at The Meadows High. First round games yesterday matched Yerington (29-2-1), the North’s No. 1 seed, and Needles (17-8). Lincoln (22-3) followed against West Wendover (14-15).

Two games with Needles in two days looked like football scores more than baseball. Wadsworth said, “We’re right where we want to be. I didn’t know we were going to play a couple of football games (with the high scores), but we’ll take them how we get them.”

Friday’s game was a 21-19 back-and-forth affair, and Saturday was 20-10 in a five-inning game.

Kobe Walker went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the defending state champions pounded out 19 hits on Saturday.

Kamden Lewis was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Alex Vincent went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and McKinley O’Connor and Franklin Toledo each went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lynx, who also got a double from Dean Ottley.

After Needles took a 6-5 lead in the top of the third inning, Lincoln County regained control via an eight-run outburst in the bottom half of the frame. Lewis’ two-run double broke the game open, and the Lynx led 13-6 heading into the fourth.

The Mustangs continued their own heavy hitting, scoring four times in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 13-10.

But Lincoln County put the game away for good with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. Allen Toledo’s two-out, bases-loaded single ended the game on the 10-run rule.

“It was very important (to close the final game in five innings),” Wadsworth said. “Our kids were tired. We had a very long three-and-a-half-hour game yesterday. … Our pitching was kind of low, with the new pitch count and everything, and the heyday that has caused over the last couple of days.”

Kevin Mathews earned the win after allowing five earned runs over three innings, and O’Connor allowed just two runs over two innings to close out the game.

Reid Shaver went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Jayden Yeager went 1-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Needles (17-8).

Friday’s game with Needles swayed back and forth. Lincoln leading 11-5 in the top of the fifth inning, only to have Needles score nine times for a 14-11 lead.

But the Lynx responded with five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to hold off the Mustangs 21-19.

McKinley O’Connor went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Lynx, Kamden Lewis was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Dean Ottley was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs.

Reid Shaver led Needles, going 3-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI. Ryan Dunn was 3-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI for the Mustangs.