Panther track members set for state competition

The Pahranagat Valley High School track team had a successful regional meet last weekend in Moapa. Many of the team members will compete today and tomorrow at the state meet at Foothill High School in Henderson.

For the girls, senior Jessica Harrington will go to state four events, finishing second place in the long jump (13 feet, 0.5 inches, a personal record), third in the 100 meters (14.37 seconds, PR), third in the 400 (1 minute, 13.34 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (31.29).

Freshman McKenzie Poulson will compete at state in the long jump after a first place (14-06.00, PR) at regionals. She also qualified with a second place finish in the triple jump (29-03.50), third in the 110 meter hurdles (21.31) and fourth in the 100 (14.38).

For the boys, sophomore Garrett Bowen is going to state in the 800 meters after a first place finish (2:18.38).

The boys 4×800 team, comprised of Garrett Bowen, Danny Heredia, Isbiel Riera and Austin Mathews, took first at regionals (9:31.04). The same group took third in the 4×400 (4:01.02).

The boys 4×200 meter team will also compete state after a fourth place finish (1:46.6). That team included Bowen, Heredia, Riera and Simon Hrmo.

Additionally, personal records were broken. Freshman William Meldrum beat his PR in long jump (13-04.00).

Two sophomores hit a PR in the 1600 meters, Austin Mathews (5:23.25) and Logan Lee (5:43.80). And Hrmo got a PR in the 400 (59.72)