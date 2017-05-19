Wadsworth throws shutout to win regional title

By







Junior pitcher Ashlyn Wadsworth didn’t allow a single run as Pahranagat Valley defeated Indian Springs 15-0 to win the 1A Southern regional softball tournament last Saturday at Indian Springs.

It is the fifth consecutive regional championship for the Lady Panthers, who are also the four-time defending state champions.

Wadsworth allowed just three hits, seven strikeouts and two walks.

Alamo ripped the Thunderbirds in the second inning with 12 runs. Five walks, three errors, three singles, two doubles, including a two-RBI shot from Kyla Shumway brought in the runs.

The Panther girls stole 12 bases during the game. Karley Whipple and Morgan Harris had three each.

The Panthers had hammered Indian Spring by the same 15-0 score on Friday to move to the championship final.

They were relentless, putting up 12 runs in the first inning and shutting down the Thunderbirds so effectively the game only lasted three innings and took about 45 minutes.

Holding a 1-0 lead with one out, Pahranagat proceeded to score 11 runs via three walks, two singles, four errors and a three-run home run from Kyla Shumway.

On Thursday, Pahranagat spotted Tonopah a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then blew them away 16-4. They took the lead for good with eight runs in the second inning. Alyse Frehner singled off Heaven Fitch, driving in one run, an error allowed three runs to come in. Kaitlyn Davis grounded out, but brought in a run, and a second error scored another run. Karley Whipple had a two-run inside the park home run. The girls added five more runs in the third inning.

Davis earned the win, pitching five innings, allowing four runs, four hits and striking out three.

Fitch took the loss for Tonopah. Only pitching for two innings, she gave up 15 runs on eight hits.

Indian Springs beat Tonopah 21-14 Friday evening to make it to the championship game.

The state tournament began yesterday at Durango High in Las Vegas. Indian Springs (13-11) played Wells (11-2), and Pahranagat Valley (27-4) played Whittell (12-7). The championship game is Saturday at 10 a.m.