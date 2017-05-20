Show choir and band excel at Music in the Parks

By







1 shares

On May 4, 5 and 6, the Lincoln County Show Choir and Band, directed by Jacob Lester, showcased their talents as they participated in the Music in the Parks festival in Southern California last weekend. Both groups won “Excellent” performance awards and Junior Jessica Truman was honored as the “Best Accompanist” of all the groups throughout the competition.

Performances were judged by an outside panel of instrumental and vocal teachers, giving the show choir and band a chance to be evaluated by experts.

The competition started off with the show choir performing songs including the mash up “Hit Me With Your Best Shot/One Way or Another,” “Time Warp” and “One Short Day” from the musical “Wicked.”

The bright red, sparkling costume-wearing teens belted out cheery renditions of songs while dancing synchronized moves. Junior show choir member Danielle Lister remarked that they were really excited about their score and that competing against bigger schools and the overall experience was extremely fun.

The show choir was accompanied by junior member Jessica Truman on the piano, for which she was recognized and awarded “Best Student Accompanist.” I

The Lincoln County High School Band also participated in the competition, performing advanced songs like the traditional “The Willows of Winter” by the composer B.J. Brooks, “Acclamations” by Ed Huckeby and “Variation Overture” composed by Clifton Williams. Over eight weeks of preparation paid off, as the band was awarded an “Excellent” rating and first place in its category.

Junior trumpet player Molly Nelson commented on “how exciting” it was to perform in front of the judges and achieving that rating. Nelson also remarked on the progress the band has accomplished over the years, pointing out Lester’s great teaching skills and how “proud he was this year when we got 10 points more” from last years rating.

Both the show choir and band also got to go to Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, which was said to be a “great trip” by junior Cody Dirks, commenting on how fun it is every year and the reason “we train all year long.”