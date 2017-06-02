Lincoln girls come up just short

By







15 shares

For the second year in a row, the Lincoln County girls softball team came up short in the 2A championship game. But no one can say they didn’t make a good show of it.

Lynx coach Dan Lloyd said the team was not even expected to be there this year. But they had played well all year. “There was a lot of doubt about them, even being able to compete, having lost six seniors off last year’s team (and won back-to-back state titles as sophomores and juniors). But our kids came through and did good job.”

In 2016, the Lady Lynx lost twice to Pershing County to relinquish the title, and this year, it was Lincoln as the team that had to win twice on Saturday to recapture the title.

However, the old nemesis Needles defeated the Lynx 20-6 in the deciding game at The Meadows, claiming their first state championship since 2013. Needles (26-4) holds the NIAA record among all classes, with 12 state championships in softball.

But Lincoln County (25-11) did force a deciding game, with a thrilling 16-15 victory in eight innings in the first game.

Both teams hammered the ball hard in that first contest. Lincoln had 12 hits and Needles had 22.

“Both teams hit the ball well in each game,” Lloyd said. Cameron Lloyd had six home runs for the tourney for Lincoln. “That’s also was what got us through a lot of games on the season, hitting the ball so well,” he said.

In the first game Saturday, Lincoln had three innings where they scored four times, and led 15-13 going into the last of the sixth inning, just to have Needles tie the game and send it to extra innings.

After reaching base on an error by the Needles’ right fielder, Kristal Jackson scored on a sacrifice fly by Cameron Lloyd in the top of the eighth inning. Pitcher Sadie Soderborg silenced the Mustangs in the bottom half of the frame, as the Lynx forced a second game.

Drew Cardinal went 4-for-6 with three runs and six RBIs to lead the Lynx.

Paige Murch went 5-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and eight RBIs to lead Needles.

In the deciding game, Lincoln pitching struggled at the beginning and loaded the bases with the first three batters. Then Murch brought in Jaycee Fragoso with a single that was misplayed by centerfielder Sadie Teel, Preslee Murch and Brenna Chavez came around to score, giving Needles a 3-0 lead. The Mustangs sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first, and set the tone by opening a 9-0 lead.

“It was errors (7) that really killed us that last game,” Lloyd said. “If our fielding had been better we would have won easy. We just gave them too many unearned runs. Our hitting was strong, but our fielding, not so much.”

The Lynx cut into the lead a little with four runs in the first inning, but the Mustangs added three more in the second for a 12-4 lead. They tacked on six more in the sixth inning, and garnered 21 hits to only eight for Lincoln.

It was the second time Lincoln lost to Needles in the tournament. After winning their first round game, a tight 10-9 win over Yerington, they lost to Needles on Friday 16-14 when they just couldn’t catch up in their last time at bat.

Friday evening the girls had to play an elimination game with Yerington and clawed the Lions 20-0 with 18 hits, including three home runs in a row, and Hannah Lytle pitched a one-hit shutout to move Lincoln to the championship games with Needles.