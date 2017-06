By







Dear Editor,

On the weekend of May 20 and 21, I celebrated the one year anniversary of my chiropractic clinic in Caliente. It’s been an honor and an absolute joy to meet and serve so many wonderful people over the past twelve months. I look forward to many more years of service to Lincoln County, and I thank you all very much for being so welcoming and gracious.

With gratitude,

Jeffrey S. Keysar, DC

Caliente