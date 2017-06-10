Local girl represents county at Smith Center

By







On May 21, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts hosted the fifth annual Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards, shining a spotlight on Nevada’s youth. The event welcomed 17 selected participants from schools all over the state, including Lincoln County High’s own sophomore Abigail Loverme.

Loverme performed to the classic songs from Seussical the Musical as Mayzie La Bird, displaying her passion for her craft and beautiful singing voice.

Kim Russell, program manager for the Education and Outreach Department at The Smith Center was delighted to have Loverme join the annual event.

“Not only did Abigail give an inspiring performance, but she marks the first student outside of Las Vegas to ever perform in the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards,” Russell said. “We hope to see this event grow to showcase talented students from across the state, and we are thrilled that Abigail has helped set this in motion.”

After all the nominees showcased their performing skills, two students’ performances were named “Best Performance by an Actor” and “Best Performance by an Actress,” and were presented with the Dr. Keith Boman Prize by President and CEO of The Smith Center Myron Martin.

All of the participants performed “Give My Regards to Broadway” after finishing their individual solos. The group’s rendition of the song was well received by the audience, as it gave performers a standing ovation.

Of the 17 nominees, the Smith Center for the Performing Arts awards a trip to New York City to the top two performers. With all expenses paid. The winners will participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards at the Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre stage, and are awarded training in workshops and master classes.

On Saturday, May 20, the nominees prepared for the event with coaching sessions and group number rehearsals. Coached by Bruce Ewing from Las Vegas’ production of The Phantom of the Opera, Susan Anton, Ashley Loren, BAZ, and Rachel Tyler, the talented participants got one on one guidance, allowing them to learn techniques for their personal solos, and group number rehearsal for the big performance uniting all the nominees on Sunday afternoon.

The judges announced their decision after scoring the acts at the end of the program. Loverme said that The Best Actor Award was given to Nathan Sink from Centennial High School for his performance of “Not Today,” and Adelynn Tourondel from Green Valley High School singing “Someone To Watch Over Me.” There was also two other awards given that night, known as the Spotlight Awards. The winners were Nikole York and David Wade, from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts’ and Hammerstein.