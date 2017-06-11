Caliente City Council News

By







1 shares

At the May 18 Caliente City Council meeting, the council approved the hiring of seasonal lifeguards – Chase Curtis, Cody Dirks, Keeyle Jackson, Tristan Harrington, Allen Toledo and Sadie Teale. Some were part of the JAG Program taught by CaraLee Frehner and Mayor Hurlburt gave water safety to the class.

The council approved ratification for a letter to Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development stating continued support for initiatives of the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority.

The days for early voting will be June 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 5 – 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election day is on June 13.

The council agreed that they can’t take over the upkeep of the I.O.O.F Cemetery.

Paul Gloeckner has been taking care of the cemetery for the last 30 years and with help from his brother-in-law for the last 15 years. He stated he wouldn’t be able to do it much longer.

The city has use of the honor camp one day a week.