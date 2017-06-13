Panthers claim plenty of 1A honors

By







36 shares

Five time state champion Pahranagat Valley softball dominated the 1A Southern League All-Star selections this year, as did the Pahranagat Valley and Indian Springs boys baseball in the outfield selections as voted by the coaches.

All three outfielders on the Second team are from Pahranagat Valley and all three outfielders on the First Team are from Indian Springs.

Interesting to also note, in the baseball All-stars no shortstop was mentioned on either first or second team, and no baseball MVP or Coach of the Year.

Madison Harris was chosen as the softball MVP, making four times in a row now the MVP or co-MVP award has gone to a Lady Panther. Harris batted .429 for the season with 33 runs batted in.

In baseball, a likely choice for First Team shortstop could have been Nino Alvarez of Indian Springs. Just who might have been the MVP and Coach of the Year remains a question of speculation.

The 1A Southern division baseball is divided into two sections, and each has its own separate All-Star teams which are included here.

Softball Class 1A Honors

All-Southern League

First Team

P–Ashlyn Wadsworth, Pahranagat Valley; Aspen Avery, Indian Springs. C–Morgan Harris, Pahranagat Valley. 1B–Alyssa Hanks, Round Mountain. 2B–Halle Jackson, Indian Springs. 3B–Aryana Cuellar, Round Mountain. SS–Kyla Shumway, Pahranagat Valley. OF–Karley Whipple, Pahranagat Valley; Alyson Egbert, Pahranagat Valley; Hailey Linfoot, Indian Springs; DP–Lauren Klapper. UT–Faith Prine, Indian Springs.

Second Team

P–Heaven Fitch, Tonopah. C–Hayley Cuellar, Round Mountain. 1B–Kaitlyn Davis, Pahranagat Valley. 2B–Rachel Bunker, Pahranagat Valley. 3B–Blaze Snegirev, Tonopah. SS–Holly Pennington, Round Mountain. OF–Hannah Swafford, Round Mountain; Brittny Wilson, Beaver Dam; Belle Gonzalez, Tonopah. DP–Allyse Frehner, Pahranagat Valley. UT–Hannah Cuellar.

MVP — Madison Harris, Pahranagat Valley

Coach of the year — Ken Jose, Tonopah

Baseball Class 1A Honors

All-Southern League

First Team

P–Tabor Maxwell, Pahranagat Valley; Dillon Pollock, Indian Springs. C–Zach Williams, Indian Springs. 1B–Ike Taylor, Pahranagat Valley. 2B–Jordan Flamm, Indian Springs. 3B–Philip Reimer, Indian Springs. OF–Devon Sickler, Indian Springs; Elyas Jones, Indian Springs, Wrench Perry, Indian Springs. UT–Christian Higbee, Pahranagat Valley.

Second Team

C–Garrett Higbee, Pahranagat Valley. 1B–Aaron Avery, Indian Springs. 2B–Asher Haworth, Pahranagat Valley. 3B–Stockton Maxwell, Pahranagat Valley. OF–Preston Higbee, Pahranagat Valley; Tyson Jorgenson, Pahranagat Valley; Brodey Maxwell, Pahranagat Valley. UT–Zack Reimer, Indian Springs.

All-Central League

First Team

P–John Shiflet, Tonopah; Armando Gonzalez, Beatty. C–Jacob Dickens. 1B–Kordell Stark, Tonopah. 2B–Tristan Olmedo, Round Mountain. 3B–Carlos Guerrero, Tonopah. SS–Vinny Bagarose, Tonopah. OF–Damien Butterbredt, Tonopah; Daniel Castillo, Beatty; Noah Taylor, Tonopah. UT–Dakota Thomas, Tonopah.

Second Team

P–Corbin Jensen, Round Mountain; Kobe Bunker, Tonopah. C–Brendan Eason, Tonopah. 1B–Jacob Henry, Beatty. 2B–Damien Reynoso, Beatty. 3B–Tristan Mayfield, Round Mountain. SS–Isaias Femat, Beatty. OF–Freddy Lopez, Tonopah; Victor Trevizo, Round Mountain. UT–Brayden Tissue.