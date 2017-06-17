Lincoln County recipient of federal grants for airports

By







The airports in Panaca and Alamo will be getting facelifts thanks to a grant benefitting rural Nevada.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s announced more than $4.6 million in federal grants to repair and improve airports and aviation equipment in rural Nevada.

“These funds will provide the much-needed improvement that our rural airports need to operate safely and securely,” said U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “Our airports ensure that Nevada communities are connected and that our cities are accessible for both commerce and tourism. I am pleased the Department of Transportation has allocated the necessary resources to repair worn-down runways and upgrade outdated aviation equipment.”

Lincoln County will receive funding for both airports, located in Panaca and Alamo. The Lincoln County Airport in Panaca was awarded $308,412 to fund the construction of a double pump fuel facility and the replacement of the airport’s existing beacon that has reached the end of its useful life.”

The Alamo Airport gets $533,402 for the construction phase of a bypass taxiway to eliminate the need for aircraft to back-taxi on Runway 32, the construction of a taxilane to provide enhanced access to aircraft hangars, and the construction phase of a 6,600 square yard apron to provide aircraft parking for users of the airport.

“Investments to our state’s infrastructure allow us to innovate and improve our quality of life,” said Cortez Masto. “I urge the Administration to protect funding to maintain and repair our nation’s infrastructure, and put forward a real plan to create jobs and rebuild our aging roads, bridges, railways, and airports.”